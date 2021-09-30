Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday felicitated Railway Sportspersons who participated and won medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Cheques of Rs two crore each were awarded to Silver Medallist Meerabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar. Vaishnaw said that Railways sports infracture would be improved. He added that effoerts would be be made to prepare sports infrastructure according to player. The union minister also directed officials to make Career progression plan for sports players.

Tweet By ANI:

Railways' sports infrastructure is already there in many small places, they're being improved. Efforts will be made to prepare sports infrastructure according to players, also directed officials to make Career progression plan for sports players: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/qGKAQpgVph — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

