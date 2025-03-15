The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a criminal case registered against a home guard who was charged for raising his voice demanding certain documents from the hands of the complainant, a police constable. The Karnataka high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed while allowing the petition filed by Ramesh Karoshi, who was charged for offences punishable under section 353, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the details of the case, it was alleged that the petitioner had raised his voice and hurled abuses against the 2nd respondent complainant. The police conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet against the petitioner. The petitioner argued before the court that, except raising of the voice, there is no other allegation against the petitioner. The petitioner submitted that the incident of raising his voice was blown out of proportion by the police. ‘Man’s Actions Were Unpardonable’: Karnataka High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Married Woman, Attempting To Convert Her to Islam.

HC Quashes Criminal Case Against Petitioner

Raising Voice Against Public Servant Does Not Amount To Offence U/S 353 Of IPC: Karnataka High Court#IPC #KarntakaHChttps://t.co/0bCYdCgzcV — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)