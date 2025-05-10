On Friday, May 9, Rajasthan's Barmer police said that they arrested one person for sharing a video on social media that showed army movement. "Quick action taken on making army movement video viral on social media, 1 arrested," the post read. Barmer police further said that it is committed to ensuring strict monitoring and prompt action on social media. It also requested that people not share information about the army's movement on social media. The action by the Barmer police comes amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan. ‘Let’s Win the Fight Against Fake News’: PIB Shares List of Dos and Don’ts As Fake News and Misleading Claims Flood Social Media Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

