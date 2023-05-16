In a unique protest, a class 9 student from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu is on a protest against the school administration over holiday homework. The student has been identified as 14-year-old Pranjal who is a student of Kendriya Vidyalay. A video has surfaced which shows Pranjal doing his homework in-front of the collector’s office. He reached the collector's office with a Pen & copy and start doing his homework there. He has also written a letter to the District Collector, SP and Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya to get rid of the holiday homework. Wrestlers Protest: Grapplers to Take Their Protest to Global Forum, Approach Olympians in Other Nations for Support.

Holiday Homework Protest

