French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The latter met with the school students gathered there to welcome him, and the local artists. EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari were also present there, among others. For the unversed, Macron has arrived in India to attend the Republic Day Parade on January 26 as its chief guest. French President Emmanuel Macron to Arrive in Jaipur Today, Hold Roadshow with PM Narendra Modi.

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in Jaipur

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur, meets school students gathered there to welcome him EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari are also present pic.twitter.com/L7RASMCFmA — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

