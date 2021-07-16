The state government of Rajasthan announced new COVID-19 restrictions in the state ahead of the upcoming festivals. The state government has banned all religious programmes and congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public & religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. This is done to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rajasthan Govt bans all religious programmes & congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public & religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, in new guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

