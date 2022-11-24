Panchayati raj minister Ramesh Meena publicly chided Bikaner district collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal while addressing an event on Monday, alleging that the officer was preoccupied with his phone instead of paying attention to important issues that he was raising at the meeting. Calling the behaviour of Kalal “negligence”, Meena further stated that he did not listen to the matters raised by him at the meeting, and that he will demand action against the bureaucrat from the chief minister. Meena said that women of the district had raised issues about schemes like MGNREGA and he had pointed these out of Kalal but he did not listen and was busy looking at his phone. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says Bharat Jodo Yatra To Bring About Change in Atmosphere in Country

