Incessant rains battered Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, severely disrupting normal life. In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a mini-truck was swept away by strong water currents while crossing the flooded Ranoli culvert in Dholpur’s Maniyan police station area. The vehicle plunged into the Parvati River, resulting in the drowning of the truck’s driver and cleaner. Fortunately, a labourer and a contractor traveling with them were rescued by alert locals. A video of the truck being swept away has gone viral on social media. Rescue teams rushed to the site and launched a search operation to locate the missing individuals. Bihar Rains: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Munger and Gaya Districts, Disrupting Traffic.

Rajasthan Rains

#INDIA #Rajasthan #Dholpur Mini truck swept away in Parvati river. Accident happened while crossing Randoli culvert of Maniyan, 4 people were on board, 2 rescued, Search for 2 continues. pic.twitter.com/3JDS229vyW — CMNS_Media⚔️ #Citizen_Media🏹VEDA 👣 (@1SanatanSatya) August 1, 2025

