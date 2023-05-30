In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, three people were injured after a tree fell on their scooter in Jodhpur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip traffic movement on a busy road in Rajasthan's Jodhpur when all of a sudden a tree falls on the road. In the incident, three people who were seen moving on two separate scooters are said to be injured. Soon after the tree falls, locals can be seen rushing to the motorist's aid as they help them come out of the tree that fell on the road. The incident took place as heavy rains and gusty winds lashed several parts of Rajasthan including Jodhpur. Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall in Parts of State, Hailstorm Hits Sriganganagar.

Tree Falls on Moving Scooter in Rajasthan

Three Injured After Tree Falls on Road

Rajasthan(India) A tree fell on a moving scooty in Jodhpur, 3 youths riding on the scooty Scooter were injured pic.twitter.com/gzgNjwOeuh — BREAKING NEWS BULLETIN DAILY (@bulletindaily) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)