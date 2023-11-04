Jaipur, November 4: Four persons died while one was injured in an accident between a car and a private bus in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Saturday. The bus was going towards Dungarpur when a car coming from the wrong side of the road collided with it in Bichhiwada on NH 48 of the district late on Friday night. The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, Bichhiwada SHO Madanlal Khatik said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven Members of Family Killed, Two Injured in Head-On Collision Between Car and Truck in Hanumangarh District

Four youths travelling in the Gujarat-bound car died in the accident, the SHO said, adding that the condition of the injured victim is critical. All the deceased -- Satish Bhai (25), Ankit Ninama (25), Ravi (23) and Kaushik (21) -- were residents of Shamlaji in Gujarat, the police said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital. Their family members have been informed about the accident and the post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive, the SHO said.