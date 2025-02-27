In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, a bike rider was crushed to death after an overloaded truck toppled onto his moving motorcycle. The tragic accident occurred on February 25 at around 5 PM in the Kotwali police station area and was captured by nearby CCTV cameras. The video shows the truck, speeding uncontrollably, overturning onto the bike and trapping the rider beneath it. Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who is believed to have lost control of the vehicle. The disturbing footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Rajasthan Road Accident: 2 Killed, 14 Injured As Sleeper Bus Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Overturns on Jaipur-Agra Highway (Watch Video).

Biker Crushed as Truck Overturns in Rajasthan

