In a shocking incident that took pace in Rajasthan, train number 12612 Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath was stopped at Dholpur station after a passenger informed about a bomb through 'Rail Madad' portal. The passenger told officials that two other passengers told him about the bomb. "Bomb disposal squad called&search is being conducted," CPRO, North Central Railway said. IAF Sergeant Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call to Mumbai Rajdhani Express Train, Nabbed by Railway Police.

Garib Rath Train Stopped at Dholpur Station

Rajasthan | Train number 12612 Garib Rath was stopped at Dholpur station after a passenger informed about a bomb through 'Rail Madad' portal. He said that 2 other passengers told him about the bomb. Bomb disposal squad called&search is being conducted: CPRO, North Central Railway pic.twitter.com/SUJ48ATEon — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 20, 2023

