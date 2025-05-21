Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, May 21. In a post on social media platform X (previously Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "I pay my tributes today to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary."Rajiv Gandhi acted as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, and was assassinated in 1991 through a suicide bombing in Tamil Nadu. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: DK Shivakumar, Mamata Banerjee and Netizens Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister on His 34th Death Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former PM on His 34th Death Anniversary

On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2025

