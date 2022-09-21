Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended condolences to the family and admirers of Raju Srivastava on his demise. PM Modi said that Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Condolences:

