The Trinamool Congress on Monday announced the names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2023. TMC announced the candidature of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The election for ten Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Goa, and West Bengal will take place on July 24. Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: Biennial Polls to 10 Seats on July 24; S Jaishankar, Derek O’Brien Among Those Retiring.

TMC Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections

