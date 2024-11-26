The bypoll for filling six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in four states will be held on December 20, the Election Commission said on Tuesday, November 26. Three of these seats are from Andhra Pradesh, and one each is in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana. The vacancies in the Rajya Sabha include the seat vacated by Venkatramana Rao, who resigned in August this year, Beedha Masthan Rao, who also resigned in August, and Rayaga Krishnaiah, who resigned in September. Scroll down to check the full schedule. Maharashtra Elections Over, MahaYuti Government Brings Rashmi Shukla Back As DGP.

Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024

#ECI releases notification for the 6 vacant seats of #RajyaSabha. Elections will be held on 20th December and results will also be declared on the same day.#ECI | @ECISVEEP | @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/CT1gasprFw — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 26, 2024

