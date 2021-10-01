New Delhi, October 1: President of India Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 76th birthday today. On Ram Nath Kovind's birthday, several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes to him. Check out birthday greetings and wishes sent for President Kovind by leaders below.

