New Delhi, October 1: President of India Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 76th birthday today. On Ram Nath Kovind's birthday, several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes to him. Check out birthday greetings and wishes sent for President Kovind by leaders below.

My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics & remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation. @rashtrapatibhvn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2021

Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Your journey from a humble family to the highest constitutionaI position of the country is an inspiration for many. I pray for your health & well being as you continue to serve India 🙏@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/gdLbcyEWbK — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 1, 2021

Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. He is respected across the nation for his knowledgeable & humble personality. Wishing him good health & a long life.@rashtrapatibhvn — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) October 1, 2021

Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on your birthday. Your zeal towards serving the nation is inspiring. I pray to Maa Kamakhya & Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva for your good health. May you continue to serve India with distinction.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/8GShFzgiyM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 1, 2021

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble President @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His inspiring and motivating outreach and commitment towards serving vulnerable exemplifies essence of our culture. May god bless him with good health & a long life in the service of the Nation. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 1, 2021

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, Hon'ble Rashtrapati @rashtrapatibhvn on his birthday. May he be blessed with many more fruitful years of service to the nation": PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/xSBXJemkXC — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)