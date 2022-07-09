Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, July 9, resigned as Prime Minister of the nation to make way for an all-party government to take over. The party leaders decided to appoint Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the temporary President until an all-party government is formed.

Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/0AF8BfpmcH — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

