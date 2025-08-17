A shocking incident at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park left tourists trapped in a tiger-infested forest for nearly 90 minutes after their safari canter broke down in Zone 6 around 6 pm. The panic deepened when the guide allegedly misbehaved and fled, promising to fetch another vehicle but never returning. Videos recorded by tourists show children crying in fear, using mobile lights in the dark jungle, which also houses leopards, sloth bears, and crocodiles. The group was rescued around 7:30 pm. Ranthambore Tiger Reserve’s Field Director Anoop KR assured strict action, stating that tourist safety is the park’s top priority and negligence by guides will not be tolerated. Leopard Attack in Bengaluru: Boy Injured During Safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Authorities Order Safety Review After Viral Video Sparks Concern.

Ranthambore Tiger Safari Horror

