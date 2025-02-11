YouTube has taken down an episode of India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. , following Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Bicep, controversy over his remarks. The video, which triggered widespread backlash, was removed after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notice to the platform, sources said. The episode had drawn criticism for containing allegedly crass comments and abusive language, leading to demands for its removal. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had also called for action against the video. Ranveer Allahbadia Parental Sex Question: Case Filed Against YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija for Distasteful Comment on Show.

YouTube Takes Down Beer Bicep’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode

