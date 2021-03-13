Ratan Tata, an Indian industrialist, and philanthropist took his first COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Tata said i t was effortless and painless. Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon. — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 13, 2021

