BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja who is leading from the Jamnagar North constituency with a margin of 31,333 votes termed her victory as the win of people who worked with her during campaigning. The BJP had dropped its sitting MLA Merubha Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and chose to field first-timer Rivaba, who joined the party in 2019, from the Jamnagar (North) seat. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Secures Lead in 151 Seats; Congress Ahead in 21, AAP 6

Those who accepted me happily as a candidate, worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us: BJP's Jamnagar North candidate, Rivaba Jadeja As per EC's official trend, she is leading with a margin of 31,333 votes. pic.twitter.com/UglAYQ6kyq — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

