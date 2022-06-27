Shiv Sena Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Sunday, June 26 spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about Maharashtra's political crisis and enquired about his health. Raj Thackeray is recovering from his hip surgery and has just returned home from the hospital.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

