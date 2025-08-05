Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for attempting to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises, news agency ANI reported on August 5, quoting Delhi Police as saying. The incident occurred on August 4, when security personnel at the monument noticed the suspicious behaviour of the five men, despite the Red Fort being closed to the public from July 15 to August 15 for security reasons ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Police further informed that all five men, aged between 20-25 years, are illegal immigrants working as labourers in Delhi. The police recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. The probe is underway. Fact Check: Were Bengali-Speaking Woman and Her Child Assaulted by Cops in Delhi? Police Term Mamata Banerjee’s Claims Baseless, Say ‘Viral Video Is Fabricated’.

Red Fort Security Breach: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

