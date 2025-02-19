The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Rekha Gupta as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision marks a significant political shift in the capital. BJP leaders expressed confidence in her leadership, aiming for governance reforms. Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday at the historic Ramlila Ground. Rekha Gupta had won the Shalimar Bagh seat against AAP's Bandana Kumari and Congress's Parveen Kumar Jain. She won the seat by a margin of 29.595 votes. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025: Auto Drivers, Slum Dwellers Among Guests at New BJP Chief Minister’s Oath-Taking Event; AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi To Be Invited.

New Delhi CM

Delhi BJP Legislative Party elects Rekha Gupta as its leader. She is set to become the Chief Minister of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VdDWffxXLa — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

