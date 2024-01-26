The Delhi Police all-women contingent today created history by marching down the Kartavya Path during 75th Republic Day parade on Friday, January 26. The band consisting of only women participated for the first time at the Republic Day parade and was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K. Sugathan. Following the grand Republic Day 2024 parade, the women contingent of Delhi Police celebrated the triumphant procession which captured the audience's attention and applause. A video showcasing the women contingent celebrating and dancing, following Republic Day parade in Delhi was shared by news agency ANI. Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Make History With All-Women Band, Marching Contingent (Watch Video).

Delhi Police First All-Women Contingent Celebrate:

VIDEO | First all women contingent of Delhi Police celebrate following Republic Day parade in Delhi. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/pv51ZcvIjg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024

