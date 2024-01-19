Ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day on January 26, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a ‘Flag Code’ to states and Union Territories (UTs). “Ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event”, the circular issued by MHA read. “Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag”, it added. Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory in View of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals; Check Complete Details.

MHA Issues ‘Flag Code’ Ahead of Republic Day 2024

