New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi Police on Friday issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, officials said.

According to the advisory, rehearsals of the Republic Day parade would be held on Kartavya Path on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate. Delhi: ‘Beating Retreat’ Ceremony to Culminate 75th Republic Day Celebrations with Indian Tunes on Jan 29.

"In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates," it stated.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it said.

The Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, the Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout and Ashoka Road will also remain heavy at the time of rehearsal, the advisory said. Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations; 8,000 Police Personnel Deployed for January 26 Parade.

Motorists are requested to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic police personnel. People are also requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Traffic was also affected near the India Gate on Wednesday and Thursday.