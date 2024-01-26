The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableau rolled down the Kartavya Path today, January 26, to mark the 75th Republic Day. The tableau depicted the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near the south pole. The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun. Tableaux of States and Union Territories Parade Down Kartavya Path on Republic Day 2024: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 26, 2024.

ISRO's R-Day Tableau

VIDEO | Republic Day Parade: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableau rolls on at the Kartavya Path. The tableau depicts the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near south pole.@isro#RepublicDay2024 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2LyCyKX6T7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024

