In a chilling crime from Lucknow’s Chinhat area, police arrested a young woman named Lucky for allegedly murdering her mother, Usha Singh, with the help of her boyfriend Shahid. The murder occurred on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Semra village. Usha, 40, was first strangled with fabric and then had her throat slit using broken glass. The duo allegedly attempted to stage the crime scene to resemble a sexual assault and robbery, removing Usha’s clothes. Lucky initially feigned innocence, alerting neighbours with a false story, but later confessed during interrogation. Investigators revealed the motive stemmed from Usha’s opposition to her daughter’s relationship with Shahid, who had been jailed earlier based on Usha’s complaint. After his release, Shahid allegedly plotted revenge. While Lucky remains in custody, a manhunt is underway for Shahid, who fled the scene. Kanpur Man Returns Home Early, Catches Wife With Neighbour in Bed; Chews Off Lover’s Private Parts in Rage.

Woman Killed by Daughter in Lucknow

यूपी : लखनऊ में 40 वर्षीय ऊषा सिंह की कांच से गला काटकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृतका की बेटी लकी ने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शाहिद संग ये वारदात की। लूट का एंगल देने के लिए दोनों ने मर्डर के बाद लाश के सारे कपड़े उतार दिए। पुलिस जब पहुंची तो बॉडी न्यूड पड़ी थी। pic.twitter.com/EtWxMJ4N7p — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 18, 2025

One Arrested

