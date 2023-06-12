The rear wheel of a container truck passing near Agamkuan-Sheetala Mata Mandir road in Bihar’s capital city Patna City got stuck in a pit due to a road collapse. Pictures of the incident have been doing rounds on social media. West Bengal: Huge Airplane Carried on Truck Gets Stuck Under Durgapur Bridge.

Container Truck Gets Stuck in a Pit Due to Road Collapse in Patna

Patna, Bihar: The rear wheel of a container (truck) passing near Agamkuan-Sheetala Mata Mandir road in Patna City got stuck in a pit due to a road collapse (11.06) pic.twitter.com/zHS9WS4mPS — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

