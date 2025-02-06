A petrol pump in Bihar’s Saharsa was looted by four bike-borne men, who fled with INR 25,000 in cash. The entire robbery was captured on CCTV. The footage shows a man arriving on a bike for refueling when two others suddenly appear, pull out weapons, and threaten the petrol pump worker. They warned him not to raise an alarm or risk being shot. The robbers, with their faces covered, forcibly snatched a bag containing the cash and escaped. Several customers witnessed the incident but were unable to intervene. Local police have launched an investigation, but the accused remain at large. Authorities are analysing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Ullal: Armed Gang Loots Gold Worth INR 15 Crore From Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Karnataka; Video Surfaces.

Robbery at Petrol Pump in Bihar

𝔹𝕀ℍ𝔸ℝ | Four unidentified armed criminals carried out a daring robbery at Pooja Petrol Pump in Tirri, located in the Baijanathpur police station area of Saharsa, on Wednesday evening. The criminals threatened the petrol pump attendant with a weapon and fled with… pic.twitter.com/0UUQjJ2mqk — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) February 6, 2025

