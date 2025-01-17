In a shocking daylight heist, six armed robbers looted gold worth over INR 15 crore and INR 5 lakh in cash from the Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Bank near Ullal, Karnataka, on Friday afternoon. Armed with guns and swords, the gang stormed the bank during peak hours, holding five staff members, including a CCTV technician, at gunpoint. They forced open the vault and fled in a grey Fiat car, evading capture. The meticulously planned robbery exploited a vulnerable moment, as the bank’s CCTV system was under repair, though their escape was captured on an external camera. Witnesses revealed the gang communicated in Kannada but spoke Hindi to the staff, indicating careful premeditation. Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader visited the scene, urging swift police action. Investigators, including forensic experts and a canine squad, are focusing on the getaway car. The robbery coincided with local Friday prayers and a CM event, likely aiding the gang’s escape. Bidar Robbery: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot Dead ATM Cash Vehicle Guard, Flee With INR 93 Lakh; Karnataka BJP Suspects Terror Link (Watch Video).

Daylight Robbery in Ullal

