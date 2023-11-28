A shocking incident of robbery has come to light from Tamil Nadu. According to news agency PTI, a liquor shop employee was reportedly attacked and robbed by unidentified assailants in Sholavandan on Saturday, November 25. A video of the alleged robbery has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 24-second video clip shows unidentified assailants attacking a liquor shop employee and taking him back to his shop. As the video moves further, the unknown assailants are seen robbing alcohol and taking cash from the shop as they hold the employee at knifepoint. The entire incident was caught on camera. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Robbed, Stabbed to Death by Partner in Tiruttani for Refusing to Give Money To Clear His Debt.

Liquor Shop Employee Attacked and Robbed in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | A liquor shop employee was attacked and robbed by unidentified assailants in Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu on November 25. pic.twitter.com/oabTsfaFGW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)