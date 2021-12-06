In a viral message, it was claimed that the government has announced a new scheme under the name ‘PM Ramban Yojana’ and as per the claim, beneficiaries will receive a sum of Rs 4000 upon registration as financial assistance during COVID-19. However, Press Information Bureau has revealed that the website along with all the claims it made are fake. The government does not run any such scheme. People have been warned to beware of this scheme.

Check It Out:

A #Fake website is claiming that under the PM Ramban Suraksha Yojana, citizens are entitled to a financial aid of Rs 4000 for treatment of #COVID19.#PIBFactCheck ▶️No such scheme is being operated by the Govt. of India. ▶️Do not engage with such fake websites! pic.twitter.com/w1TXUNbjf4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 6, 2021

