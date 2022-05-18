On Wednesday, Indian rupee fell by 16 paise to close at a record low of 77.60 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Check tweet:

Rupee falls by 16 paise to close at record low of 77.60 (provisional) against the US dollar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2022

