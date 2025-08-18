Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 18, received a telephone call from the Russian President Vladimir Putin, news agency PTI reported. VladimirPutin shared his assessment of his meeting with the US President Donald Trump, in Alaska last week, according to the PTI. While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Last week, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in a "high-stakes" meeting in Alaska for "Pursuing Peace" in Ukraine. Donald Trump Drops Ceasefire Demand After Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Backs Peace Agreement To End Ukraine War.

