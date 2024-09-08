A couple in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district was dramatically rescued after being trapped on the roof of their car, which was swept away by rising floodwaters while crossing a river. The incident occurred between Vadiyavir and Bhutiya villages in Idar taluka, where heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow, resulting in severe flooding. The couple’s car was caught in the river’s strong current, and as water engulfed the vehicle, they climbed onto the roof to avoid being submerged. Stranded for hours, local residents were unable to assist due to the force of the floodwaters but quickly alerted authorities. Rescue teams from the Idar and Himmatnagar fire brigades, alongside police and local volunteers, were eventually able to reach the couple once water levels receded. The couple was safely rescued after a coordinated operation. Gujarat Floods: Man ‘Frustrated’ by Lack of Basic Facilities and ‘Perceived’ Inaction Over Flooding Drinks Phenyl in Dramatic Protest.

Sabarkantha Viral Video

