Sachin Waze Has Been Dismissed from Police Service with Immediate Effect, Says Mumbai Police:

API Sachin Waze has been dismissed from Police service with immediate effect. The order of dismissal has been issued under Article 311(2)(B) of the Constitution of India. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 11, 2021

