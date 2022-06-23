Manish Jagan Agrawal, the digital media coordinator of the Samajwadi party issued clarification after he was slammed by 10-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Northeast India for calling her a foreigner on Twitter after (sharing her photo with a placard near the Taj Mahal. In a tweet, Agrawal blamed a news channel for his error. He further shared some newspaper clippings and other video clips as proof.

Check Tweet:

इस तस्वीर को कल एक न्यूज चैनल ने दिखाया ,जिसमें भारत की इस बेटी को विदेशी बताया गया ,चैनल की गलत खबर की वजह से समझने में भूल हुई , भारत की इस बेटी के पर्यावरण बचाओ अभियान की सराहना है और हम सब भारत की इस बेटी @LicypriyaK के साथ हैं , जो भी भ्रम हुआ वो न्यूज चैनल की वजह से हुआ! pic.twitter.com/vxizlFyTVT — Manish Jagan Agrawal (मनीष जगन अग्रवाल) (@manishjagan) June 23, 2022

