A discovery was made near the Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal after a well, reportedly unopened since 1978, was excavated on December 14. During the digging process, three broken idols were unearthed, drawing significant attention from locals and authorities. Shrish Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sambhal, shared details of the findings. "The recovered idols include one of Lord Ganesh and another believed to be of Lord Kartikeya. The third idol's specifics are yet to be confirmed. The well contained debris and soil, which were cleared during the excavation process," he explained. Sambhal: Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years, Name and Religious Slogans Painted Following Anti-Encroachment Drive by District Police and Administration (Watch Video).

3 Broken Idols Unearthed From Well Near Shiv-Hanuman Temple

#WATCH | Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra says, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and… https://t.co/88CWJrUQgf pic.twitter.com/hmaTK8oCzk — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

