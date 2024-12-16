The Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has been reopened after a gap of nearly 46 years, following an anti-encroachment drive by district police and administration on December 14, 2024. The temple, which had been closed since 1978, is now seeing new developments as the name of the temple is painted on its outer walls, accompanied by the religious slogans "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Har Har Mahadeva." Sambhal: Temple Reopens After 46 Years In Uttar Pradesh As Police Launch Drive Against Encroachment (Watch Video).

Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Name of the Shiv-Hanuman Temple being painted outside the temple in Sambhal, along with 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans. The temple was reopened, reportedly after 1978, during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by district police… pic.twitter.com/HQ3OcfwIOT — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)