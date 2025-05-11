The Sambhal police in Uttar Pradesh have successfully apprehended a gang involved in a shocking insurance fraud scheme. The gang was responsible for staging the murders of two individuals as hit-and-run accidents, intending to embezzle large sums of money through insurance claims. The police acted swiftly and intercepted the gang just as they were preparing for their next target. The operation was led by IPS officer Anukriti, who directed the team that managed to uncover the gruesome details of the criminal activities. According to police sources, the gang’s modus operandi was chillingly meticulous and well-orchestrated. They would specifically target vulnerable young men, often those with no immediate family or relatives, ensuring no one would question their sudden disappearance. Once a target was chosen, the gang would take out multiple life insurance policies in the victim's name. They would then manipulate the victim’s bank account by fraudulently gaining control over the nominee’s details, often an uneducated or distant relative, unaware of the sinister plan. After luring the victim to a desolate location, the gang would brutally kill the individual using a hammer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife and Her Lover in Auraiya.

Modus Operandi of Staged Hit-and-Run for Insurance Claims

How a UP gang staged murders as hit-&-run deaths for insurance fraud The Sambhal police in UP has busted a gang which killed two people, staged their murder as hit-and-run cases to embezzle insurance amount. The gang was onto their next target but was intercepted and arrested… pic.twitter.com/hFxTijQqTX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 11, 2025

