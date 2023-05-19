Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Friday mentioned before the Bombay High Court his petition seeking no coercive action related to CBI’s FIR against him for extortion and corruption in Aryan Khan case. Wankhede claimed in his petition that action is being taken against him in Aryan Khan case out of revenge. The bench has sought CBI’s response and scheduled hearing later in the day at 2:30 pm. Sameer Wankhede Corruption Case: Ex-NCB Mumbai Chief, Who Arrested Aryan Khan, Concealed Info About His Foreign Trips, Buying Expensive Watches, Says CBI in FIR.

Sameer Wankhede Moves Bombay High Court

Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay High Court against CBI action against him; urgent hearing at 2:30 PM today. In his petition, he claims that the action in the case of Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/FGfrs072a6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

