A massive fire broke out in Telangana today, March 6. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a closed mechanic shed in Sangareddy. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They brought the blaze under control. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Srinivas Goud, Station Fire Officer, Narayankhed said, "A fire broke out in a closed mechanic shed. The fire broke out at around 12:20 pm. The fire has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported." Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Pesticides Godown in Nacharam, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: A fire broke out at a closed mechanic shed in Sangareddy. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualty has been reported. Srinivas Goud, Station Fire Officer, Narayankhed says, "A fire broke out in a closed… pic.twitter.com/0Z4hQ2JnhB — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

