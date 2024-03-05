A fire broke out at Srikara Biotech agriculture pesticides godown in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday night, March 4, 2024. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. According to Medchal-Malkajgiri DFO Nageshwar Rao, no casualties were reported except for the property loss. The reason for the fire is yet to be known. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts in Thermocol Company in Shamshabad, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | Telangana: Fire broke out at Srikara Biotech agriculture pesticides godown in Nacharam in Medchal-Malkajgiri district last night. Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. There are no casualties except for the property loss. The reason for the fire is yet… pic.twitter.com/y2MBrcQU5x — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

