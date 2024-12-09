Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, will succeed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term. Malhotra takes over as Das’ tenure ends this month, marking a significant transition in the leadership of India’s central bank. RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%, Cuts CRR by 50 Basis Points to 4% (Watch Video).

New RBI Governor

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term from 11.12.2024 pic.twitter.com/4UfunEGEuH — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)