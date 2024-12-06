The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY25 on December 6, 2024. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the 11th consecutive meeting, maintaining a neutral monetary policy stance. Additionally, the RBI reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4%, aiming to improve liquidity in the banking system. RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Reserve Bank of India May Go for CRR Cut Instead of Repo Rate Reduction in Monetary Policy, Say Experts.

RBI Repo Rate Unchanged

#WATCH | Mumbai | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "The Monetary Policy Committee decided by a majority of 4:2 to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%..." (Source: RBI) pic.twitter.com/oteBt4FLlQ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

