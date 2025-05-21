Multiple videos going viral on social media show New Delhi Municipal Council (NMDC) demolishing "illegal" stores during late night drive in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market. It is learned that around 500 shops were allegedly demolished by NMDC officials during midnight action. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DCP South West District said that a joint encroachment removal drive was carried out by staff of PS Sarojini Nagar and NMDC to remove unauthorized enroachments in Sarojini Nagar Market. However, after NMDC's action, several shopkeepers caimed that no prior notices were given to them by the civic body. "It is a sad incident how they carried out this operation without any prior notice," one shopkeeeper added. A few shopkeepers alleged that legal stores were also damaged without prior notice. The alleged demoliton occured on the intervening night of May 17 and 18. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Sarojini Nagar, Dousing Operations On.

NDMC's Bulldozer Action at Midnight in Delhi

Several Shops Demolished in Sarojini Nagar Market

A joint encroachment removal drive was carried out by staff of PS Sarojini Nagar & @tweetndmc in Sarojini Nagar Market. Efforts focused on restoring pedestrian movement & cleanliness for a safer and accessible market environment. @LtGovDelhi@CMODelhi@CPDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/uCP8jZGt6l — DCP South West District (@dcp_southwest) May 20, 2025

No Prior Notices Given, Claim Shopkeepers

Delhi: Market President Ashok Kalra says, "The action taken by the NDMC inside the market has caused almost complete destruction throughout the market, which is unprecedented in its history. It is a sad incident how they carried out this operation without any prior notice..." pic.twitter.com/GFR0fwOqab — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2025

