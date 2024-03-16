The Editors Guild of India has called on the management of Hindustan Times to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of journalist Satish Nandgaonkar, following allegations of a harmful work environment. The Guild is currently updating its Code of Ethics for journalists and editors to address evolving challenges and has urged all news organizations to prioritize the well-being of their journalists. The statement emphasized that every journalist is entitled to fair treatment. Nandgaonkar, who headed the Thane and Navi Mumbai bureaus for Hindustan Times, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest outside the newspaper’s Mumbai office on February 28. It was alleged that he had been severely humiliated by the newspaper’s resident editor in Mumbai, Meenal Baghel, just hours prior to his death. Did Toxic Newsroom Culture Take Away Life of Journalist Satish Nandgaonkar? Mumbai Press Club Probe Reveals Shocking Claims.

Satish Nandgaonkar Death

EGI statement of the death of journalist Sh. Satish Nandgaonkar pic.twitter.com/YvLX34PWsZ — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) March 16, 2024

